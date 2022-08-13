World tension rises in the West. Russia has warned the United States this Saturday of a point of no return in the bilateral relations of both countries if the bill proposal presented by parliamentarians of the House of Representatives goes ahead and, as Latvia did this Thursday, declares a State sponsor of terrorism.

“I would like to mention the legislative initiative that is currently being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism,'” the director of the Department for North America of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiev, said in an interview. with the TASS agency. In it he assures that “if approved, it would mean that Washington would cross the point of no return, with serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations.” In this way, the consequences of the decision could range from a weakening of relations between the two territories to even a complete rupture.

Despite the warning, Darchiev stressed that he does not want to enter into “hypothetical speculations about what is possible and what is not in the current turbulent situation”, while condemning the fact that the US has “trampled on International Law”.

Accusation of “genocide”



This Thursday, the Latvian Parliament considered that Russia’s actions in Ukraine constitute a “genocide” against the population that has suffered the horrors of war since Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade the neighboring country on March 24. february. For all these reasons, Riga declared the aggressor State a “sponsor of terrorism”. In its statement, the Latvian Parliament “recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism”; a country that particularly uses internationally prohibited munitions to “instill fear and kill civilians”, and that “uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and armed forces, and paralyze the functioning of the state to occupy Ukraine”. Thus, he invited other countries to express themselves in the same sense.

Moscow was quick to respond. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement shortly after calling the Latvian attitude “another manifestation of Russophobia” and that it “violates the principle of sovereign equality of States”, which is “enshrined” in the United Nations Charter. United. Likewise, the Russian diplomatic letter regretted that the decision comes from a country where the fight against the financing of terrorism and money laundering “is far from meeting international standards.”