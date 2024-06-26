Russian Defense Minister Belousov warned the US against the risk of further escalation due to the supply of American weapons to Ukrainian forces during a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Austin while a resolution signed by 26 countries of the The EU condemns Russia for blocking access on Russian territory to the sites of 81 EU media, including Repubblica, La Stampa, Rai and La7, in response to similar measures adopted by the EU against the Russians Ria Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Hungary, however, voted against the resolution. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the intention of US President Joe Biden’s administration to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia is doomed to failure.