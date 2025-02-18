Delegations from the United States and Russia of the highest diplomatic level have started Tuesday in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, the first conversations between the two countries to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

The American mission is directed by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio – … to which the United States National Security Advisor accompanies, Mike Waltzand the special emissary, of the White House for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff-, and the Russian by the Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrov -That also with the Kremlin foreign policy counselor, Yuri Ushakov.

Russia wants NATO desist from her 2008 promise that one day Ukraine will be a member of the military alliance led by the United States, as the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, MARIA ZAJAROVA. The Ukraine membership in NATO is unacceptable for Russia, but a simple negative to accept Ukraine in NATO is not enough for Russia, he pointed out, as Reuters collects. “Otherwise, this problem will continue to poison the atmosphere in the European continent,” said the Russian exterior spokeswoman.

In that line, the Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday, according to AFP: “A long -term lasting and viable solution is impossible without exhaustive consideration of security issues in the continent.”

Shortly before his departure, Lavrov warned before the press that there would be no territorial concessions to Ukraine to facilitate a peace agreement. “Look at the atrocities that, “ucrania,” he commits in the territories, and do they want that in the negotiations to reach an agreement it is taken into account that some territories must still be assigned? “He questioned.

In addition, he stressed that “in terms of eagerness – of Europe – to participate in the negotiation process, they already know, such a desire was already satisfied more than once.” Lavrov recalled that, in February 2014, Germany, France and Poland “led to the signing of an agreement between the then Ukrainian president, Víctor Yanukóvich, and the opposition, as well as in the process to implement the Minsk agreements.”

Lavrov: “European philosophy does not go anywhere”

He said that nothing was fulfilled and that Minsk’s agreements only served to rearm the Ukrainian army. According to his opinion, «the philosophy of Europeans does not lead anywhere. That’s why I don’t know what they could do at the negotiating table. If they are going to sit with the aim of continuing the war, why invite them?

For its part, Marco Rubio declared the CBS on Sunday that he is trying to “create the conditions for broader conversations about the end of the war in Ukraine” that include kyiv and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov explained on Monday that the main objective of Riyadh conversations in a first phase will be “restoring relations between the two countries.” During the telephone conversation held on Friday by Lavrov with his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, he agreed to “solve the accumulated problems in Russian-American relations (…) inherited from the previous administration.”

The two diplomatic chiefs decided to “agree on concrete steps in order to eliminate the obstacles to the work of the exterior missions of Russia and the United States”, a condition that Peskov has considered fundamental to relaunch the dialogue with the US.