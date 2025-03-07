The Kremlin has expressed concern about the “militarization” plans of the European Union, agreed at its last summit. The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, said Friday in his usual daily appearance that “the European Union is actively discussing … At present, the question of its militarization. It is a process that we follow closely ». In his words, “that strengthening of its defensive segment is made against the Russian Federation, which the EU considers its main adversary.”

In this sense, Peskov warned that Europe’s rearmament plans “can become an issue of deep concern for us and force us to adopt the necessary countermeasures.” The Kremlin spokesman also pointed out that “the confrontation rhetoric that we are seeing now in Brussels and in the European capitals is seriously in contradiction with the efforts to find a peaceful solution to the situation in Ukraine.”

Peskov explained that Moscow “prefers diplomatic methods to resolve these issues,” in reference to the Ukrainian conflict. However, he added, “given the current circumstances Russia will have to defend themselves through its special military operation in Ukraine.” According to his point of view, “we have our interests and we need to guarantee our security.”

The press manager of the Russian presidency also declared that European nuclear weapons “must be taken into account in possible disarmament negotiations.” “This aspect cannot be separated because we are convinced that this is now more important than ever after the last comments of the French president, Emmanuel Macron,” said Peskov.

European Rearme Plan

The top people responsible for the EU institutions on Friday to NATO allies about the results of the Thursday’s European summit dedicated to Defense, announced the president of the European Council, António Costa.

In addition to Costa, the president of the European Commission participated in teleconference, Ursula with der Leyenand the head of the EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

The three offered details of what was discussed and approved at the Summit on Thursday to the Heads of Government of Canada, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Norway and Iceland, Costa reported.

At the meeting in Brussels, the EU leaders supported a huge plan launched this week by the commission to mobilize up to 800,000 million euros to finance the reload of the block, although without precise term.

A key part of that proposal, known as “rearm to Europe”, is to make the fiscal rules of the block, limit public spending, so that countries can invest more in defense. Initially, this flexibility could be valid for four years, but Germany has already suggested that it extends for longer.