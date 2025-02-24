The Russian Vice Minister, Serguéi Riabkovhe declared on Monday to the Russian agency Ria-Nóvosti, in the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, that a high fire in Ukraine without a long-term solution could have serious consequences. According to … His words, “it is possible rapid resumption of hostilities and conflict as a whole with even more serious consequences, even for relations with the United States (…) we do not want this ».

For Riabkov, the important thing is “to find a lasting solution that must necessarily contemplate the elimination of the deep causes of what happened in Ukraine and its surroundings.” The Russian Deputy Minister said that among the causes of the war «there are the expansion of NATO, the ignorance of the coup in Ukraine, the breach by kyiv of the Minsk agreements and the violation of the rights of the Russian population “, Problems without whose overcoming, he added,” there can be no long -term peace. “

«A high fire in itself is not a solution (…) we have a different approach and other guidelines, which were expressed directly by the Russian president and about which our high -ranking representatives spoke in Riyadh with maximum clarity and thorough Detail, ”Riabkov added. The diplomat said that the special military operation has deep motivations. “Russia had no alternative, since the underlying causes of the crisis were largely due to Washington’s destructive policies and European capitals.”

Last year, President Vladimir Putin put as a condition to initiate peace conversations that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the part that they still control in Donetsk, Lugansk, Jersón and Zaporiyia and renounce to be part of the Atlantic Alliance. From there already judging by the demonstrations of Russian officials and official media analysts, a process would begin that would also include the almost complete demilitarization of Ukraine and a radical change in the direction of the country more conducive to Moscow.

On February 12, the Russian president, Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, held a telephone conversation of an hour and a half, and on February 18 negotiations were held between Russian and American delegations in Riyadh for four and a half hours. Russian, the Russian Foreign Minister, were present at the conversations, Serguéi Lavrovand the presidential advisor, Yuri Ushakov. The American part was represented by the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltzand the special emissary for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. After the meeting, the imminent appointment was agreed by both parties of representatives to address the Ukrainian issue and the beginning of regular consultations in this regard.

This Sunday, Riabkov told the Tass agency without specifying a specific date that in a week there will be a new diplomatic contact between Washington and Moscow. «We are open to contacts with the United States, especially on issues that twist our bilateral relations. We expect real progress at the meeting scheduled at the end of the incoming week, ”announced the Russian Foreign Vice Minister. Also on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri PeskovHe said that the Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia “will never be for sale (…) will not be part of a possible agreement.” “Its residents have long made the decision to join Russia,” Peskov said in allusion to popular consultations whose legitimacy practically anyone in the world has recognized.