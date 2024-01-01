Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Around 600,000 residents live in Vladivostok. Russia has issued a tsunami warning for the city after an earthquake off Japan. (Archive image)

Russia and South Korea are also not spared from the earthquake off Japan. Tsunami warnings affect large cities such as Vladivostok. What about North Korea?

Vladivostok – A massive earthquake in the so-called Sea of ​​Japan is having a massive impact on Japan itself – but also on the coastal regions of other countries such as Russia and South Korea. The earthquake struck at 4:10 p.m. local time (8:10 a.m. CET) on New Year's Day at a very shallow depth and reached a magnitude of 7.6. The epicenter was in the Noto region on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, and aftershocks also occurred. After the Tsunami warnings in Japan show videos of the first waves.

Russia and South Korea warn residents of tsunami after earthquake – What about North Korea?

As the Reuters news agency reports, citing the state news agency Tass, Russia is now also said to have published its first tsunami warnings. These apply to the cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka. Almost 750,000 people live in both cities. Accordingly, a warning should also apply to the west coast of the Russian island of Sakhalin. The first residents are said to have already been evacuated here. Further information about the effects in Russia is not yet available.

South Korea has also warned coastal residents of potential tsunamis. Waves as high as 45 centimeters have already been recorded in Gangwon Province, and there is a possibility that the waves could continue to rise and last for up to 24 hours. Residents were urged to seek higher ground. North Korea is also in the affected earthquake region. Experience has shown that little comes to the public from dictator Kim-Jong Un's country. It remains to be seen whether it will stay that way.

Earthquake at the end of December off Kupang in Indonesia and the Adriatic coast in Europe

Just recently there was one Earthquakes occurred off Indonesia and East Timor. The epicenter of the quake with a magnitude of 5.0 was off the Indonesian city of Kupang. Almost exactly a year ago, a violent earthquake shook Indonesia. According to scientists, the earthquake on January 9, 2023 had a magnitude of 7.6. According to the island state's civil protection agency, there were no fatalities.

Europe was also affected by an earthquake off the Adriatic coast just a few days ago. The Dalmatian region of Croatia recorded a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0. At 6:31 a.m. the seismological service recorded the event. The epicenter was near the island of Čiovo on the Adriatic coast, three kilometers south of the city of Trogir.

Damage in Japan: Several houses collapsed after earthquake, tidal waves hit the mainland

Meanwhile, the consequences of the earthquake in Japan are significant. According to reports from Japanese television stations, several houses collapsed in the affected coastal regions along the Sea of ​​Japan. Individual streets and parking lots were torn up, and a fire broke out in a factory. The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning, and tidal waves of more than a meter high were recorded in some areas shortly after the tremor. The population was urged to get to safety.

In the particularly affected Ishikawa Prefecture and other prefectures, around 36,000 households were affected by power outages. There were reports of burst water pipes. The weather agency warned of possible further strong quakes in the coming week.