Russia warns of US missiles being deployed in Asia and the Pacific

Russia has confirmed that it will take measures to ensure its national security in the event the United States decides to deploy medium and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

This came in the course of a comment by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on reports reported in Japanese media regarding Tokyo and Washington’s plans to discuss the prospects for deploying medium-range US ground missiles on Japanese soil.

“The deployment of medium- and short-range American missiles, regardless of their types, in various regions of the world, including the Asia-Pacific region, will have a very destabilizing effect on international and regional security,” Zakharova said.

It added that this “will lead to a new round of arms race with unpredictable consequences. It is clear that such a development will in no way enhance the security of the United States, let alone its allies. At the same time, the emergence of additional missile threats will certainly follow. Reaction on our part. “

Zakharova stated that Moscow remains committed to its unilateral decision to refrain from deploying missiles of this class in areas that remain free of similar American systems, and renewed Moscow’s call to “all concerned parties to jointly search for means of a diplomatic political settlement of the situation that arose after Washington’s sabotage The Intermediate-Range Missile Treaty. “