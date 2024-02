Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in January this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia announced this Wednesday (28) that it will take retaliatory measures in response to Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Sweden recently cleared the last hurdle to its membership of the Western military alliance, following approval from Hungary's Parliament.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, declared on Wednesday that “we will closely monitor what Sweden will do in the 'aggressive military bloc' and, based on this, we will build our response with retaliatory measures of a military-technical nature and others”.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was not surprised by the Russian comments. He stated that “it is known that Russia does not like the fact that Sweden or Finland are members of NATO, but we make our own decisions.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that Swedish membership would strengthen the transatlantic organization.

Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO candidatures following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.