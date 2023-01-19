The Kremlin warned on Thursday that if Western countries provide Ukraine with long-range weapons capable of attacking Russian territory, it will lead to a “dangerous” escalation of the conflict.

“It’s potentially very dangerous, this would mean that the conflict goes to a new level which, of course, does not bode well for European security,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Psekov refers to the possible delivery of “weapons that allow attacking Russian territory”, even if “Ukraine already possesses weapons that it uses to carry out attacks every day” on Russia.

These statements take place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Berlin’s hesitation to supply tanks to his country, on the eve of a key meeting of his allies in Germany to coordinate military aid to kyiv.

Since the start of the conflict, Western countries have refused to deliver long-range missiles to kyiv, fearing it would trigger an escalation.

However, countries such as the United States, Germany or the United Kingdom have announced shipments of military weapons and tanks to resist an upcoming Russian offensive.

New announcements of aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government is the most recent to announce this Thursday a new military aid package and economic to Ukraine, valued at 4.3 billion kroons ($415 million), which includes the Archer artillery system and armored fighting vehicles.

The package, the tenth approved by the Swedish authorities since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, comprises up to fifty Model 90 armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles, automatic weapons, grenade launchers and military equipment.

Ulf Kristersson announced on Thursday a new military aid package for Ukraine Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The Archer, from which an unknown number of units from the Swedish Army’s stockpiles will be sent, is a artillery system of great mobility and precision that the Ukrainian government had been requesting from Sweden for months.

“Ukraine is warning of new large-scale Russian attacks. In this situation, military support is decisive,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

The Swedish announcement comes a day before the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the US Ramstein airbase in Germany, where kyiv’s partners plan to announce new military aid that will include more weapons and ammunition, as well as of armored vehicles.

Doubts from Germany and pressure from Zelensky

There are times when you shouldn’t doubt or compare. Someone said ‘I’ll give tanks if someone else does too’

At the time, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, criticized Germany for hesitating to deliver tanks to his country and assured that it is not a “good strategy”.

“There are times when you shouldn’t doubt or compare yourself. Someone said ‘I’ll give tanks if someone else does too,'” Zelenski said, in a videoconference address on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

The Ukrainian president referred to press reports according to which Berlin would deliver tanks if the US gave Abrams vehicles. But for now, Washington is unwilling to supply these more advanced tanks, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a good strategy,” lamented the Ukrainian president who wants to increase pressure on Berlin to authorize the delivery of Leopard tanks, very powerful battle tanks.

The new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, said after taking office on Thursday that support for Ukraine must remain a priority. Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

These are not normal times, there is war in Europe

For his part, the new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, said after taking office on Thursday that the support for Ukraine must continue being a priority in times that “are not normal” and in which there is a war in Europe.

The current times, according to Pistorius, “are not normal times” and the outlook on security issues can no longer be the same as before the Russian invasion began.

“These are not normal times, there is a war in Europe. Germany is not a party to the war but the war affects us and represents a threat. Security issues cannot be seen with the same eyes as a year ago“, he said. “It is about continuing to support Ukraine, also with material from the German army,” he added.

firm promises

The UK has already promised to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and Poland said it was willing to deliver 14 German-made Leopard 2s. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured in Davos on Wednesday that the countries of the military alliance were going to supply kyiv with “heavier and more modern” weapons.

President Zelenski reiterated this Thursday his goal to liberate all the territories Ukrainians under Russian control, including Crimea, annexed in 2014.

“Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will get our land back,” he told his Western allies.

Regarding Western aid to kyiv, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that he was going to the Ukrainian capital to discuss new support measures with Zelenski.

The Ukrainian leader’s remarks in Davos take place the day after the helicopter crash on the outskirts of kyiv in which Interior Minister Denis Monastirski and 13 other people lost their lives.

Asked if it was an accident, Zelensky said “several theories” were being considered in the investigation, but he was not authorized to discuss them. The Ukrainian authorities opened a criminal investigation, ordered by the presidency, into the incident on Wednesday.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING