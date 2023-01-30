Russian Embassy in Britain: Johnson’s and Ellwood’s statements could lead to escalation

Statements by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lead to an aggravation of the situation in Europe. The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom warned about such dangerous consequences. RIA News.

“We would like to emphasize that these and similar statements, including the arguments made today by the head of the House of Commons Defense Committee Tobias Ellwood about the need to “meet Russia face to face,” only lead to a further escalation of acute military-political tensions on the European continent and deepening confrontation in which the UK is getting more and more involved every day,” the embassy said in a comment.

Tobias Ellwood, head of the Defense Committee of the British Parliament, said that the UK, already involved in the conflict in Ukraine, must face Russia “face to face”. Ellwood called for an increase in the UK defense budget, as well as a reversal of the government’s earlier decision to reduce the British army by 10,000 people.

Earlier, Johnson revealed the details of his conversation with Putin before the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. The British politician claims that the Russian leader, during a “very long and extremely extraordinary telephone conversation,” tried to instill fear in him. “Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a rocket it will only take a minute,” Johnson allegedly quoted Putin as saying.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called these statements of the British politician a lie. According to a Kremlin spokesman, Johnson may have “deliberately lied” about Putin’s alleged personal threats.