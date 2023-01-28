Dmitry Medvedev, Vice President of the Russian Security Council, said that the delivery of armored vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine will not prevent World War III, if it reaches the point of its outbreak.
Medvedev indicated, in statements reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, that protecting Ukraine “will not benefit anyone” in Europe, nor will it help the “dilapidated old world” avoid punishment and pay the price.
Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, said that if World War III breaks out, it will not be fought, unfortunately, with tanks and air fighters. He stressed that the whole world would turn, in this case, to dust.
Medvedev criticized the British authorities, for insisting on the need for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to provide military aid to Kyiv.
“Fighters, hundreds of tanks and long-range missile systems, this is the only way to prevent Russia’s expansion. But it will again lead to a world war,” said the deputy head of the Russian Security Council.
A few days ago, Medvedev called on US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “stop the ticking of the nuclear clock.”
Medvedev said, to the Russian agency “Sputnik”, in response to a question about how to set this clock back a little: “Let the watchmakers Biden and Schultz stop the ticking of the atomic clock for a while… To do this, they have to understand that their Ukrainian stock has been rusted for a long time.” “.
