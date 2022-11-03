Home page politics

Russia now wants to continue participating in the grain agreement with Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

This News ticker on diplomatic developments in the Ukraine war is constantly updated.

Update from November 3, 7:29 a.m: Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees them Resumption of the Grains Agreement as a partial success in the war with Russia. “Russian blackmail has come to naught,” Ukraine’s president said in his recent video address. In particular, he praised UN Secretary-General Guterres and Turkish President Erdogan as well as other key partners as mediators. Kremlin boss Putin, however, closes one new exit from grain agreements still not out.

Update from November 2, 9:25 p.m.: Ukraine has reacted to Russia’s return to the grain deal. The Ukrainian presidential office said it understood this as an “end to blackmail” by Moscow. “From a geopolitical perspective, what happened that day puts a stop to the many years of blackmail diplomacy Russia has engaged in,” Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, wrote on Telegram. “They don’t know any other diplomacy there, which is why they are also losing in the modern world,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Yermak did not comment on Ukrainian commitments that Moscow says it has received. According to Russian sources, Ukraine has given written assurances that it will not use the ports and sea corridor for grain exports across the Black Sea for military purposes.

Grain agreement: President Putin does not rule out another exit from Russia

Update from November 2, 4:15 p.m.: After Russia’s return to the grain agreement, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin spoke up. “I have instructed the Ministry of Defense to resume our full participation,” the state news agency Tass quoted the Russian president as saying. “At the same time, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements if the guarantees are violated,” Putin said.

He also assured that Russia would not prevent grain exports even if it withdrew from the deal again and was ready to supply the poorest countries. According to Putin, Turkey acted as a mediator in resolving the conflict and informed the Russian Defense Ministry about guarantees from the Ukrainian side. The Kremlin chief also praised “Turkey’s neutrality in the conflict, the capabilities of Turkey’s grain processing industry and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to safeguard the interests of the poorest countries.” Putin said that cooperation with Turkey would continue.

Ukraine-News: Moscow accuses Oslo of “destructive course”.

Update from November 2, 1:25 p.m.: With regard to the activities of the Norwegian military on the Russian border, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow speaks of an effort to escalate the situation in the region. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova. Permanent military bases of foreign countries have been built and modernized on Norwegian territory, she emphasized, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. “Oslo is now one of the most active supporters of NATO involvement in the Arctic,” Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat criticized that these were “deliberate” steps in the direction of a “destructive course”, escalating tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and destroying Russian-Norwegian relations “finally”. However, this is not Moscow’s choice: “Russia is always open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue.” However, “unfriendly actions” will be answered.

Ukraine-News: Moscow joins the grain deal again

First report from November 2nd: Munich — Russia suspended participation in the grain deal with Ukraine last Saturday (October 29). The reason: According to Moscow, there were “terrorist attacks” on Sevastopol in the annexed Crimea. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense has now announced that Moscow intends to continue participating. According to the Russian state media, the ministry said it had “received sufficient guarantees”.

After mediation by the UN and Turkey, written guarantees were received from Ukraine, the ministry said, that there would be no attacks on the Russian military from the grain corridor. In addition, the Ukrainian side has assured “that the maritime humanitarian corridor will only be used in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative”. That is sufficient for the moment to fulfill the agreement, it said in Moscow. The transports would continue on Wednesday, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a rally in the Turkish parliament.

Erdogan held talks with Vladimir Putin on November 1 and plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 2. After an additional phone call between Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, it was possible to resume grain exports, Erdogan said. (bb)