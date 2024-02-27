The Kremlin classified this Tuesday (27) as “inevitable” a direct conflict with NATO if the countries of the Atlantic Alliance send troops to Ukraine, as French President Emmanuel Macron suggested this Monday (26).

“In this case, we are no longer talking about the possibility, but about the inevitable character (of the conflict with NATO),” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily press conference.

According to Peskov, the countries of the Atlantic Alliance must “evaluate” whether the conflict with Russia “corresponds to their interests and the interests of their people”.

Macron stated yesterday that “Russia’s defeat is indispensable for the security and stability of Europe”. In this sense, he added that, although “today there is no consensus” for sending ground troops, he warned that nothing can be excluded in the future and gave as an example that two years ago no one thought about sending combat planes to Ukraine.

The French president stated that, given the increase in Russian aggressiveness, both on Ukrainian soil and against other European allies, “one cannot wait” to respond and assumed “measured ambiguity” regarding the deployment of troops.

The Kremlin has assured for months that in Ukraine it is not only fighting against the neighboring country's army, but also against the NATO war machine.

In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the United States of artificially prolonging the conflict by supplying heavy weapons to Kiev in order to achieve “the strategic defeat of Russia.”

Germany rejects hypothesis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured this Tuesday (27) that the possibility of sending European or NATO soldiers to fight in Ukraine is not on the table.

During a visit to Freiburg, in southern Germany, Scholz highlighted that there is a consensus that this principle will remain in the future, after the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has not excluded the possibility if necessary.

“What we had agreed together will remain in force in the future, that there will be no ground forces, that there will be no soldiers on Ukrainian soil who have been sent by European or NATO states,” he said a day after participating in the Paris conference on Ukraine where Macron made the statements.

The German Chancellor had already justified this Monday (26) his renewed refusal to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine with the importance of avoiding active involvement in the conflict, since such weapons cannot be handled without the participation of German soldiers.

“Germany is the European country that most supports Ukraine militarily. It will continue to be so. But of course we will not become part of the conflict, neither directly nor indirectly,” Scholz wrote on the social network X.

Several heads of government, including those of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, today rejected the possibility of sending their soldiers to fight in Kiev.