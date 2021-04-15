The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, was the first to react to the harsh round of sanctions adopted by the United States. As he declared yesterday at a press conference, “such aggressive behavior will, of course, have a forceful response from Russia. The response to the sanctions will be irreversible.

Zajárova stressed that “Washington must realize that the degradation of bilateral relations will have its cost. The responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States. In his opinion, the Americans “are reluctant to understand that a multipolar world excludes hegemonies like the American one.”

The Russian spokeswoman said that Washington’s new restrictions against Russia “will increase the degree of confrontation in bilateral relations … they indicate that the White House is not interested in normalization.” Last Tuesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, spoke by phone and agreed to hold a summit in the coming months in a third country to lay the foundations for a future rapprochement. However, Zajárova noted, “the facts show that there is no interest in it.”

The press officer of the Russian Foreign Ministry also reported that the US ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, was summoned to give explanations. According to Zajárova, the conversation with Sullivan “will be hard.” After the meeting, the head of the US Diplomatic Legation told the press that the talks “were conducted in a respectful and professional manner.”