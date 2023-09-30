Home page politics

Armenia wants to join the Rome Statute of the International Court of Justice. This angers Moscow – but why exactly?

Moscow – Diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia are becoming increasingly critical. This is due to Yerevan’s decision to sign the Rome Statute of the International Court of Justice.

“Armenia knows very well that we are not a party to the agreement [des Römischen Statuts] and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Armenia is fully aware of this. “This is something we do not approve of,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state news agency Tass. Yerevan’s decision was “extremely hostile.”

Putin has no plans to travel to Armenia

Armenia had suggested Russia sign a bilateral agreement to allay Moscow’s concerns if Armenia ratifies the Rome Statute. However, Peskov shows no interest in this proposal. “In this case, I do not know any details of this proposal to conclude bilateral agreements,” Peskov explained, emphasizing: “If Armenia assumes international obligations, one has to see what it considers to be a priority.” When asked whether Putin will do so in the foreseeable future Peskov answered “No” to Armenia.

Vladimir Putin (l.) and Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting in Moscow: Will there soon be a diplomatic ice age between Russia and Armenia? © Ilya Pitalev/Imago

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have been particularly strained by the role of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia felt abandoned by its ally because Russia had not intervened despite the military offensive.

No more Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days

After the capitulation of the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, the flight of Armenians from the crisis region continues. More than 80,000 people, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population, have now fled to Armenia. The exodus continues, Prime Minister Pashinyan said on Thursday (September 28) during a cabinet meeting. “Our analysis shows that there will be no more Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh in the next few days.” Pashinyan described the situation as an “act of ethnic cleansing” that his government had always warned the international community about.

Human rights organization fears further escalation in the Caucasus

Meanwhile, human rights organizations are calling for concrete action as people flee to Armenia. “The survivors, the displaced people now need immediate and massive humanitarian assistance,” said the International Society for Human Rights (IGHR). “The 5 million promised by Germany are by no means enough.” In order to prevent further military conflicts, the human rights organization is calling for appropriate measures. “We demand an extension and significant expansion of the mandate of the #EU mission to protect the south of the Republic of Armenia.” Azerbaijan’s ruler Ilham Aliyev should not be a partner of Germany.

