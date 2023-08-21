Vladimir Barbin, the Russian ambassador to Denmark, warned today, Monday, that the decision to supply Ukraine with American-made F-16 fighters constitutes an “escalation” of the crisis.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced, on Sunday, that they would provide Kiev with F-16 fighters to enhance its air capabilities, while Ukraine continues its counterattack.

During a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Ferediriksen said that her country will send 19 F-16 fighters, six of them by the end of this year, eight next year and five in 2025.

Two F-16s

Commenting on this decision, the Russian ambassador to Denmark said, in a statement, that “Denmark’s decision to donate 19 F-16 fighters to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict.”

“Hiding behind the assumption that Ukraine itself should determine the terms of peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” he added.

“Such a situation pushes Ukraine towards the abyss and turns its people into new victims,” ​​he added.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would consider the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine as a “nuclear” threat.

On Friday, Washington gave the green light to Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver F-16 fighters to Kiev.