The Kremlin warned Monday that it would be “dangerous” and “difficult” to continue implementing the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports without Moscow, which has suspended its participation in it, while ships continue to leave Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question about the possibility of continuing to implement the agreement without Russia, “In the circumstances in which Russia is talking about the impossibility of ensuring the safety of navigation in these areas, it is difficult to implement such an agreement. Things are taking a different path, more dangerous.”
#Russia #warns #implementing #grain #agreement #participation
Leave a Reply