Igor Vishnevitsky, deputy head of the Department of Nuclear Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters, “Imagine what it means to pass through Kyiv… This means that they will reach the nuclear plant through the front line.

“This is a huge risk, given that the Ukrainian armed forces do not all operate in the same way.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN has the necessary logistical and security capabilities to support the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia plant, via Kyiv.

Vishnevitsky was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that any such visit does not have a mandate to address the issue of “disarmament” of the station as demanded by Kyiv, and can only deal with “the fulfillment of IAEA guarantees”.