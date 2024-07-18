Capitals (Agencies)

Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control, said yesterday that the militarization of the European Union threatens to cause a major new problem.

“The founders of the European Union laid its foundations in the late 1940s and 1950s in order to prevent a new war on the continent and increase the well-being of European citizens, but what do we see after 70 years? The aggravation of war mania through all the activities of this integration association,” Gavrilov added, commenting on statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Gavrilov noted that the sanctions policy against Russia “rebounded with an unprecedented energy crisis and inflation in the European Union.”

The official spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, announced earlier that the idea of ​​establishing a joint defense system for the European Union confirms the determination of European countries to confront Russia and increase tensions between them.

Ursula von der Leyen has previously announced that if she is elected for a second term, she will transform the European Union into a common defence system.

Peskov told reporters that von der Leyen’s statements once again confirm the determination of European countries to arm themselves, increase the level of tension and confrontation, and rely on them in foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow does not rule out new deployments of nuclear missiles in response to US plans to deploy long-range conventional weapons in Germany.

The Interfax news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying that the defence of Russia’s Kaliningrad region, which lies between NATO members Poland and Lithuania, is receiving special attention.

The United States said last week it would begin deploying weapons in Germany from 2026, including SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and new hypersonic missiles, in a bid to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defense.

Interfax also quoted Ryabkov as saying that Russia would consider a wide range of options to effectively respond to the US move.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow would resume production of short- and medium-range land-based missiles and would decide where to deploy them if necessary. Most Russian missile systems are designed to carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.