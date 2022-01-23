Russia will not tolerate Western provocations in the Donbass. The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov warned about the possible consequences on air YouTube-channel “Insulating tape live”.

According to Gavrilov, Moscow will be ready to respond if Kiev and the West attack the Russians.

“Everything was clearly stated and warned: we will not tolerate when our citizens are attacked. It is clearly stated, it was clearly stated in all the media, ”said Gavrilov.

Earlier, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, spoke about possible provocations by Ukraine in the Donbass. The head of the DPR did not rule out Kiev’s provocations at industrial facilities in Donbass. According to him, there may be “certain steps”, as there are “sabotage groups” near the line of contact.