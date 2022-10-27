The Russian Foreign Ministry said that US satellites can become targets for strike when used in Ukraine

Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned the United States about the consequences of using satellites in Ukraine. His words lead TASS.

The diplomat said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly that in this case, commercial satellites could become a legitimate target for strike.

Separately, we would like to emphasize an extremely dangerous trend that has clearly manifested itself in the course of events in Ukraine. We are talking about the use by the United States and its allies of civil infrastructure components in space, including commercial ones, in armed conflicts. Quasi-civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for retaliation Konstantin Vorontsov Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Vorontsov stressed that the actions of the West endanger peaceful space activities, as well as numerous processes on earth, on which the well-being of people depends.

Earlier it became known that the US Department of Defense had successfully tested the components of hypersonic weapons. As part of the tests, navigational equipment and weapon communications were evaluated, as well as advanced materials that are resistant to heat in a realistic hypersonic environment.

Unleashing an arms race in space can still be prevented

The Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control noted that the unleashing of an arms race in space can now be prevented.

We are convinced that at the current stage it is still possible to prevent the launch of a full-scale arms race in space, the point of no return has not yet been passed Konstantin Vorontsov Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Vorontsov called on the UN countries to reaffirm their commitment to the current agreements on the regulation of space activities.

In April, the United States imposed a moratorium on testing anti-satellite weapons. This was announced by US Vice President Kamala Harris. She explained that in this way the American authorities want to write new rules and establish norms for working in space.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov called Washington’s decision the right one, but wondered if the refusal to test means a complete cessation of the development of anti-satellite systems. “The United States has conducted similar tests in the past, and it is quite possible that they simply do not need additional tests,” he added.

Russia urged the West not to consider space as an arena of conflicts

Russia urges the West not to position space as an arena of state conflicts, Vorontsov said.

He stressed that the intentions of Western countries, led by the United States, to deploy weapons in space and use outer space to conduct combat operations and demonstrate superiority pose a serious threat.

Such actions have the most negative impact on international peace and security, are fraught with a sharp destabilization of the situation and an arms race in outer space, which would completely undermine the prospects for limiting and reducing arms as a whole. Konstantin Vorontsov Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

In August, Andrey Belousov, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said that the United States could use the Ukrainian conflict to implement plans in the military space sphere. In particular, Moscow suspected that it could be about the deployment of weapons.

Moscow introduced a resolution not to be the first to place weapons in space

The Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control said that Russia had submitted to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly draft resolutions on not being the first to place weapons in space and building confidence in space activities.

We call on all states to join the no-first-place weapons in outer space initiative Konstantin Vorontsov Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Vorontsov pointed out that Moscow’s initiative was supported by about 30 countries of the world. If the First Committee approves the resolution in the coming weeks, then by the end of the year it will be put to the vote of the UN General Assembly, the diplomat concluded.