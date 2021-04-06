Russia has warned the United States about the consequences of Ukraine’s provocations in the Donbass. This was stated by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, he is quoted by TASS…

Ryabkov pointed to the defiant behavior of Kiev and its “Western patrons”, including the United States, in eastern Ukraine. “Washington should be concerned about the consequences of this coordinated policy,” the diplomat stressed. Ryabkov added that Moscow sees no reason to return to this topic anymore.