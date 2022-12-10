Nebenzya: U.S. involvement in targeting Ukrainian weapons will have legal consequences

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, warned the United States and Western countries about the consequences for participating in targeting Ukrainian weapons. His words lead RIA News.

During a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization, the diplomat said that the Russian side is precisely aware of the participation of specialists from the United States in the use of HIMARS installations in Ukraine, and the MLRS is aimed at the target using American military satellites.

And US military personnel on the ground are coordinating satellite and intelligence information, loading accurate coordinates, MLRS software and monitoring the effectiveness of the use of installations Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Nebenzia noted that Moscow is carefully recording all such actions by the United States and its allies, “they will have specific legal consequences for all those involved.”

Growth in arms supplies

Nebenzya said that the smuggling of weapons sent to Ukraine to third countries is growing. The theme, because of which Russia asked to hold a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization, the Russian diplomat called “the consequences of the growing smuggling of weapons supplied to Ukraine to various regions of the globe for international peace and security.”

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had turned Ukraine into a colony and were using its people as cannon fodder. According to the Russian leader, Western countries have been pumping out the resources of Ukraine for many years, encouraging terror and genocide in the Donbass.

Actually [Запад] turned this country into a colony and now cynically uses the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a battering ram against Russia Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The politician noted that Western states continue to supply weapons to the Ukrainian side and send mercenaries to the country. According to him, in this way they are pushing Ukraine “on the most deadly path.”

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, after rocket attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, asked for more weapons for Kyiv.

The more war crimes Russia commits, the more weapons Ukraine needs to provide See also Covid Italy, where the virus circulates the most Dmitry Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted that he hopes for the supply of tanks and combat aircraft from the West. “I remain optimistic and believe that tanks of NATO standards will appear on the battlefield, not only Leopard, just like today we have more than eight 155-caliber systems from different countries in artillery. I am sure we will have tanks and combat aircraft,” he said.

acid rain

Vasily Nebenzya also said that shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of chemical plants in Donbass could cause acid rain.

The diplomat stressed that the Ukrainian military recently struck at the operating chemical concern Stirol in Gorlovka, the shells hit the sulfur storage, a fire broke out. He noted that when sulfur combines with water, sulfuric acid is formed, and under certain weather conditions this can lead to acid rain.

In addition, Nebenzya declaredthat the Ukrainian authorities, with the help of Western weapons, are trying to raze Donetsk to the ground.

According to him, in the last week in Donetsk there has been a “real massacre” with the use of Western weapons.