Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna Ulyanov warned the IAEA that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are storing Western weapons at nuclear power plants

Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, warned the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are storing weapons transferred to them by Western countries at nuclear power plants (NPPs) and urged them to be vigilant, reports TASS.

“Naturally, we continue to maintain contacts with the leadership of the IAEA Secretariat on this issue and urge them to remain vigilant,” he said.

According to Ulyanov, in connection with the placement of agency specialists at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the IAEA has the opportunity to carefully monitor the situation on this issue.

Earlier, he said that the rotation of IAEA specialists at the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP) scheduled for February 7 did not take place. He stressed that the Russian side is expecting it “from day to day.”