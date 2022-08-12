Senator Pushkov: the embargo on Russian oil will have dire consequences for the EU

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his Telegramchannel warned the European Union (EU) about the dire consequences of the embargo on Russian oil.

In other words, the embargo on the shipping of Russian oil, which the EU has been introducing since 2023, will punish much more Europeans themselves than Russia. Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

Pushkov said that Europe “will be very difficult” without Russian oil. However, according to the senator, Brussels still has time to adjust its own restrictive measures and abandon such an embargo.

By the way, in full accordance with the official principle of the EU, which states that sanctions should affect Russia more than the countries of the European Union. In this case, it’s the other way around. Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

Bloomberg score

So the Russian senator commented on the article of the agency Bloombergdedicated to how Russia circumvents European sanctions and conquers the energy market, despite the restrictions.

The author of the article, Javier Blas, said that Russia is winning the confrontation in the oil market. In his opinion, this fact can be seen “whatever indicator you use.”

So, according to the observer, Moscow’s advantageous position is evidenced by the volume of oil production in the country. Last month, they almost returned to the level of the beginning of the year and amounted to almost 10.8 million barrels per day.

This is not a surge: July was the third consecutive month of recovery in oil production Javier Blas Bloomberg columnist

Oil demand

In early June, as part of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Union imposed an embargo on the supply of oil and petroleum products from Russia. It is planned that the refusal of oil will occur within six months, from oil products – within eight months.

Later it also became known that the G7 member states were considering setting maximum prices for oil from Russia, it became known at the end of June. According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, this measure will reduce Moscow’s profits.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in response, said that Russia would not supply oil to world markets if, if the G7 countries introduced a price ceiling, its final cost would be lower than production costs.

This means that we simply will not work at a loss. Alexander Novak Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Despite EU announcements, by August, Eurostat data indicated that EU countries began buying more Russian oil in June despite an outright ban on supplies. Thus, in June, the EU imported about 7.3 million tons of crude oil from Russia, which is 0.4 percent more than in May. Deliveries of oil products increased by 9.7 percent and amounted to 2.65 million tons.

The leaders in terms of purchases in value terms in June were Germany (2.2 billion euros), Italy (1.7 billion), Poland (1.2 billion), the Netherlands (672 million), Bulgaria (627 million) and France (514 million euros).