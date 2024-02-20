Polyansky: The US may again block the UN resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

The United States may again block the adoption of a UN Security Council (SC) resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky warned about a possible attempt by the American side to veto for the fourth time in Telegram-channel.

He said that on February 20 at 10:00 (18:00 Moscow time) the UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution submitted by Algeria demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

According to him, the United States has already stated that they are not satisfied with this document and made it clear that they will use the right of veto, which will be the fourth since the conflict escalated.

“Each such incident is an unconditional blow to the reputation of the United States in the world, primarily in the Middle East,” the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia is ready to support any constructive actions to resolve and release the hostages in Gaza. He emphasized that proposals for a settlement should be aimed at a comprehensive solution to the problem within the framework of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.