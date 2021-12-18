Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on the air Youtube-channel “Soloviev Live” warned NATO that Moscow will switch to a counter-threat regime if the alliance rejects Russian security proposals.

And today we have come to such a moment of truth in our relations with NATO, when it is necessary to determine in principle, and we have taken this step and proceed from the fact that it will no longer be possible to somehow brush it off or “chatter” Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

According to the diplomat, Russia makes it clear that it is ready to replace the military or military-technical scenario of confrontation with political negotiations and strengthen the security of all countries in the OSCE area, Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia.

Grushko stressed that if this does not work out, the regime of creating counter-threats will follow, but then it will be too late to ask Moscow about the reasons for the decisions made and the deployment of certain systems.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft treaties with NATO and Washington on security guarantees, which were handed over to the United States during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried to Moscow.

As part of the security agreements, Moscow has suggested that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance abandon their plans for Ukraine. In particular, NATO must accept commitments precluding the inclusion of Kiev in the organization.

The alliance has also been asked to abandon military exercises above the brigade level in areas adjacent to Russia and its allies. To reduce the risks of military exacerbations, the sides called for informing each other about the upcoming combat training activities. Globally, Russia urged NATO member states not to view Moscow as an adversary.

We got to the dangerous line

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, relations between Russia and NATO have reached a dangerous line, and the proposals are aimed at retreating from it.

The moment of truth has arrived. Indeed, we have reached a dangerous point. And our proposals are precisely aimed at moving away from this dangerous line and still enter into some kind of normal dialogue, at the forefront of which will be the interests of security Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

The diplomat pointed out that Moscow very honestly and openly set out all of its theses on paper. He likened it to throwing a stone into a swamp, which would allow Europe to think so as not to turn the continent into an arena of military confrontation.

The two paths of the West

Grushko stressed that the West has two ways, either to take seriously Russia’s guarantees of security in Europe, or to deal with a military-technical alternative. The deputy minister recalled the words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the systems developed in Russia and multiple warnings.

The deputy foreign minister added that Moscow has sufficient capabilities to ensure its own military security.

But the fact that we have sufficient technical capabilities to reliably ensure our military security by all means is a fact that our partners recognize. Because what they are doing in NATO, they are just trying to neutralize our advantages that they see Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Grushko concluded that Russia will consistently and fundamentally seek from NATO to build European security precisely in the formulation presented by Moscow.

The White House, in turn, considered some of the proposals of Russia contained in the draft Treaty between Russia and the United States on security guarantees unacceptable. The US presidential administration did not specify which ones, but called other elements useful and worthy of discussion.

The European Union reacted to the Russian draft agreement on security guarantees. Thus, the official representative of the foreign policy service of the association, Peter Stano, said that Russia should respect the right of sovereign states to freely determine their foreign and security policy, as well as make decisions on joining one or another alliance.