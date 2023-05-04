Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin predicted the sad consequences of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Kyiv and the West

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with Izvestia told about Moscow’s warning to both Kyiv and the Western countries pumping it with weapons, about the sad consequences of the counteroffensive planned by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“I would like to warn the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors about the inevitable sad consequences of what they are up to,” the diplomat said.

He warned the West against transferring large amounts of modern weapons to Ukraine, noting that this would lead to increased escalation and continued bloodshed. The Deputy Foreign Minister also stressed that the Russian military is ready for any development of events.

Earlier, American human rights activist Ajamu Baraka said that, despite a desperate attempt by the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to send troops on a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian conflict has almost come to an end.