Russia | War blogger Girkin was sentenced to four years in prison

Known as a war blogger, Girkin is a harsh critic of the Kremlin, who has demanded that Russia attack Ukraine even more aggressively.

Russian an extreme nationalist Igor Girkin was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison for inciting extremist activities, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

Girkin has been in pretrial detention since the end of last summer.

Known as a war blogger, Girkin is a harsh critic of the Kremlin, who has demanded that Russia attack Ukraine even more aggressively. He has also announced that he will run for office in the Russian presidential election in March.

Girkin led separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, when Russia seized areas of Donbas. He is also known as the “Butcher of Slovyansk” and “Strelkov”.

Girkin was allowed to continue his criticism of those in power in Russia for a surprisingly long time, even though at the same time the most liberal critics were sentenced to long prison sentences.

However, the turn in the Kremlin took place last Midsummer, when the leader of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin started his failed rebellion. President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended its repression also to the group of nationalist critics, of which Girkin's case is one of the most visible.

Girkin was convicted in the Netherlands in 2022 for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donbas, Ukraine in 2014. Shortly after the downing, which killed around 298 people, Girkin left Donbas and began to build a career as a blogger.