Great skepticism surrounds announcement that the invader is withdrawing from the Ukrainian region of Kherson. DW interviewed residents of the regional capital. Amid the lack of basic articles and information, hope for release persists. According to its own information, Russia has ended the withdrawal of troops in the north of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. Just a few days earlier, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow had announced a “maneuver” whereby troops from the still-occupied city of Kherson would be relocated to the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. Ukrainian Armed Forces units entered the city, the remaining Russian soldiers were ordered to surrender.

In a statement, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maljar said that occupiers in the Kherson region had dismantled all cell phone towers and confiscated wifi routers in order to prevent any kind of communication.

He added: “In localities in the Kherson region, the enemy is building artillery positions directly on residential buildings. He carries out fixing jobs where private homes are destroyed.”

The adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak, said he fears that Russian troops intend to reduce the regional capital to ruins, with bombings from the east bank.

“The Russian Federation wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’. Russian forces undermine everything they can, homes and plumbing. The artillery on the left bank intends to leave the city in rubble. Such is the ‘Russian world’: they came to plunder, celebrate the sack, kill ‘witnesses’, to finally abandon the ruin and flee.”

“No electricity, water, heating or information”

Despite the fact that Kherson did not have stable cell phone or internet connections for days, DW was able to communicate with several inhabitants of the city. All requested anonymity: most are fearful and desperate, because, due to lack of internet access, no one knows what is happening at the moment, nor what to expect.

“We have neither electricity, water, heating, nor information. Sorry, but I don’t give more information, since they put a bag on my head”, says a man, victim of abuse by the Russian occupiers due to his pro-Ukrainian position.

Most of the residents who remained are hopeful of liberation by the Ukrainian army. However, they also do not believe that the troops will simply give up on the city. Among the skeptics is Tetyana.

“You only have internet when you are on the banks of the Dnipro. A little while ago the Russians came and warned us that it would be good to leave Kherson as soon as possible, because they are going to start bombing and turning the city into a second Mariupol. Let each one decide for himself whether to believe their threats or not. But there are practically no invaders left.”

In the meantime, all Russian flags were also removed. “We are anxiously waiting for the forces of Ukraine”, reinforces the resident of Kherson. According to her, the so-called “evacuation” of the population, organized by the Russian occupation authorities, is complete.

However, there are inhabitants who try to leave the city by their own means. Many go to Skadovsk, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. From there, passing through the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow, they intend to go to European Union countries – which at the moment is very difficult, almost impossible.

Explosions bring hope of deliverance

Those who stay in Kherson suffer from a lack of essential articles. Roman, who works as an engineer at a community operator, reports that in the city’s multi-story buildings the heating doesn’t work, there are gaps in the gas and electricity supply.

“But some stores in the Central Market are still open and mini-buses are still running. On the other hand, the large municipal buses, acquired even before the war, the Russians unfortunately ‘evacuated’ to the left bank.”

Serhiy, who works as manager of an educational institution in the city, confirms that “electricity and internet, we only have interruptions, it depends on the neighborhood”. Ukrainian television is already on the buildings again.

Although there are currently far fewer Russian soldiers in the regional capital, there is still a strong sense of insecurity: “In the suburbs of Kherson, there is more and more noise, explosions are heard all the time”, comments Serhiy. “This fuels hope that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon liberate the city.”