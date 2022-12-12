Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Split

A senior Russian politician blames Germany and France for the escalation in Ukraine. The countries should pay reparations.

Moscow/Berlin – Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the Russian State Duma, blames Germany and France for the failed peace plan in eastern Ukraine (“Minsk Agreement”). Germany and France would have to pay compensation to residents of the Donbass region. In an entry in the Telegram news service, Volodin accuses the governments of these countries of the time that the Ukraine war was the result of the “mendacious policies of the leaders of these states”.

During the protests in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in 2014, Berlin and Paris only acted as guarantors of a peaceful transfer of power. However, this would have led to a “state overthrow”, according to Volodin. Subsequently, Germany and France, together with Russia and Ukraine, signed a peace plan in Minsk (capital of Belarus) without wanting to comply with it, Volodin continues.

Russia criticizes Germany and France: breach of Minsk agreement a ‘crime’

In the years that followed, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly warned the West against accepting Ukraine into NATO and against the growing influence of the defense alliance on the western neighboring country. The Kremlin boss also justified the invasion (February 24) by wanting to achieve a demilitarization of Ukraine. On Friday, Putin interpreted statements by ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine as an admission that the Minsk peace agreement was only signed to give Ukraine a chance to arm itself and prepare for war with Russia.

Russian soldier: The Minsk peace agreement of 2015 failed, war is raging in eastern Ukraine (symbol image). © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/Imago

Compatriot Volodin takes the same line in his Telegram posting: “The pre-planned failure to fulfill the obligations assumed when signing an international treaty – this means not only a loss of trust, but a crime for which the signatories (Merkel, France’s then Head of State François Hollande and the former Ukrainian ruler Pedro Poroshenko, editor’s note) have to answer for,” said the Chairman of the Russian State Duma. The high-ranking Russian politician explains that these people are also to blame for the current energy crisis in Europe.

Minsk Peace Agreement: what was the peace plan about?

The Minsk Peace Agreement was signed in 2015 and negotiated in the so-called Normandy format: Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany discussed the agreement together and signed it after the negotiations. The Minsk Agreement essentially contains the declaration of intent to stop the civil war in eastern Ukraine and to allow peace to prevail. The separatist strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk should remain part of Ukraine and local elections should be held there according to Ukrainian law.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

Provisional self-government was to be set up in certain areas and, according to the agreement, foreign armed units would have had to withdraw. The OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) would have been responsible for the regular review of the ceasefire. However, most of the agreed commitments for the parties to the conflict were never implemented, for which Russia and Ukraine have since blamed each other. (PF with dpa material)