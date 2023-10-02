Home page politics

Putin’s naval planes are now to be increasingly deployed over the Black Sea in the Ukraine war. The picture shows two Sukhoi Su-24s on a training flight. (Archive image) © Nikolai Akimov, Oleg Porokhovnikov/TASS/imago

In the Ukraine war, the forces are shifting to Putin’s disadvantage. In the Black Sea, Russia now wants to use aircraft against Kiev’s drones in order to reduce losses.

London/Moscow – Ukrainian surface drones are considered a deadly threat in the fighting in the Black Sea in the Ukraine war – and are becoming increasingly important for the defenders. Since Kiev no longer has its own fleet, naval special forces are relying on home-made drone boats and are repeatedly able to record successes against Vladimir Putin. The current counteroffensive against the Russian aggressors is apparently causing a strategic rethink in the Kremlin: In order to combat the threat in the Black Sea more effectively, more Russian naval aircraft are now to be deployed.

Hunt for Ukraine’s drone boats: Putin sends naval pilots to the sea front in the Ukraine war

They are small, maneuverable and have only one task in the Ukraine war: to cause as much damage as possible during the counteroffensive against Putin’s troops. The so-called kamikaze boats of the Ukrainian armed forces carry a deadly load of explosives and are increasingly being used against the Russian navy. Although at first glance it may seem like a desperate attempt by the Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s army proved shortly after the start of the Ukrainian war that ingenuity can be effective against Putin’s army.

A few weeks after the start of the war, the Ukrainians managed, among other things, to sink the pride of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva. Back then, too, the fighters relied on drone support. Apparently the strategy in the Ukraine war is now ensuring that Russia is increasingly relying on reconnaissance in order to keep its own losses in the war in Ukraine low.

Naval aviation in the Black Sea: Bombers are supposed to stop kamikaze drones in the Ukraine war

As the British Ministry of Defense writes in its daily report on the daily situation in the Ukraine war, Russian naval aviation is becoming increasingly important. Russia is also using naval air forces in an attempt to control the northwest of the Black Sea in the face of Ukrainian attacks on the Russian navy, it said. It is assumed that the main task is to identify Ukraine’s drone boats at an early stage. The British Ministry of Defense has been publishing daily information on the course of the war since the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine began in February 2022. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.

To find the drone boats, the naval aviators primarily use Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft (NATO code: email). Attacks would be carried out with Sukhoi Su-24 bombers. The Soviet-era tactical bomber has been in service with the armed forces since 1974 and can be equipped with nuclear explosive devices in addition to conventional weapons.

Fighting in the Black Sea is shifting the balance of power in the Ukraine war: Putin under pressure

The fact that Putin’s maritime sovereignty in the Black Sea has continued to crumble during the past few months of the Ukraine war was also recently shown by the intensified attacks by the Ukrainians on the Crimean Peninsula. Several Russian Navy ships were badly damaged in attacks on Sevastopol. The fact that civilian shipping in the region can call at Ukrainian ports again despite threats from the Kremlin makes it even more clear that Putin’s control over the region is continuing to dwindle. The increased use of naval aircraft could now ensure that the balance of power in the Black Sea shifts again in Russia’s favor. (fbu with dpa)