Russia wanted to sell gasoline and other petroleum products produced in Belarus, which are now sold through Lithuanian ports. Energy Minister Alexander Novak spoke about Moscow’s intentions, quoted by TASS…

“Yes, this issue was also discussed today within the framework of negotiations. The Russian side is interested in the oil products that are currently sold through third countries – we have the opportunity to ensure the sale of these oil products through St. Petersburg, through Ust-Luga, that is, through Russian ports, “Novak said.

According to him, the issue was discussed at a meeting of the two countries’ Prime Ministers Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko. Now the parties need to work out economic conditions for cooperation, including between ports and oil transportation companies.

At the end of August, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the possibility of responding to the sanctions being prepared by Poland and Lithuania against Minsk by redirecting export flows of oil products from Lithuania to Russia and other alternative directions. According to Lukashenka’s idea, in this case, Lithuanian ports and transport companies, earning on the transit of energy resources through the territory of the Baltic country, will lose their income.

Russia has already expressed interest in such a development of events. In 2017, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Energy to work out this issue.