Uralvagonzavod may resume production of T-80 tanks at the direction of the Ministry of Defense

The Russian corporation Uralvagonzavod may resume production of the T-80 “flying” main battle tanks. This was announced by the general director of the enterprise, Alexander Potapov, on the TV channel “Star”.

According to him, the Russian Ministry of Defense has addressed the concern with appropriate instructions, and now its leadership is working on related issues.

“We are working on these issues with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, because this requires, accordingly, new capacities,” Potapov said.

The T-80 entered service with the Soviet Army in 1976 and has since undergone a series of deep modernizations. The key difference between the vehicle was its single gas turbine power plant, which made it possible to accelerate the 46-ton vehicle to 80 kilometers per hour. It is for this difference that the tank received the nickname “flying”.

Earlier it became known that the remote-controlled robotic demining complex “Prokhod-1” on the chassis of the T-90 tank was successfully used for the first time during a special military operation. It is capable of creating passages in minefields up to 4.5 meters wide.