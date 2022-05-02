HAMBURG (Reuters) – Russian attacks on Ukraine’s grain infrastructure look like attempts to reduce competition in Russian export markets, German Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir said on Monday.

Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tons of grain due to the Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will hit Europe, Asia and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier.

“We are repeatedly receiving reports of Russian attacks targeting grain silos, fertilizer depots, agricultural areas and infrastructure,” Oezdemir told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, a cooperative network of German regional newspapers.

Russia denies attacking civilian areas.

Suspicion is growing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking “in the long term to remove Ukraine as a competitor,” Oezdemir said.

Russia and Ukraine are traditionally big competitors in global grain markets. External wheat prices have soared by about 40% since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine cut off supplies available in Black Sea world markets.

According to data from the International Grain Council (IGC), Ukraine was the fourth largest grain exporter in the world in the 2020/21 season, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad. The volume of exports has dropped dramatically since the Russian invasion.

“With the increase in world hunger, Russia is trying to increase the pressure,” Oezdemir told the network. “At the same time, the massive increase in market prices is helping Russia because it brings new money to the country.”

Oezdemir said he would raise the issue of how Ukraine could be helped to increase its grain exports at a meeting of G7 agriculture ministers in mid-May.

“We should look for alternative methods of transport,” he said. “Rail transport could be a way to export more grain, albeit with a lot of effort and limited capacity.”

Germany would seek assistance, he added.

Ukraine has been trying to gradually expand its overland cereal exports to the European Union. But the different gauges of rail in Ukraine and the EU mean that Ukrainian trains cannot automatically operate on the bloc’s rail network.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

