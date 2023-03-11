Home page politics

The Kremlin is asking UN Security Council members to conduct an independent investigation into the Nord Stream incident. Representatives of Russia calls for cooperation.

Munich – Russia will soon publish correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden regarding the investigation of the Nord Stream incident among members of the UN Security Council. This was stated by Dmitry Polyansky, first deputy representative of Russia to the UN in an interview on the youtube-Channel the dive at the Thursday.

“They refuse any access to information, they refuse any cooperation despite the fact that we are an affected party, so we should be involved in the investigation, but they just write us letters saying they are doing what they are doing and we should get involved minding our own business,” Polyansky said.

In a bid to show transparency, Polyansky added that all correspondence would soon be made public and distributed among Security Council members. Polyansky asked the members of the Security Council for an independent, impartial and international investigation. However, some Western countries did not want to participate in these investigations. The search for the pieces of the puzzle related to the Nord Stream attack continues.

Dmitry Polyanskiy: More cooperation between countries in resolving the Nord Stream incident © IMAGO/NurPhoto

Russia: Kremlin accuses West of diversionary maneuvers to Nord Stream incident

Recent information in Western media regarding the Nord Stream incident is an attempt to divert attention from what really happened, the diplomat noted when asked to comment on the breaking news. According to the latest media reports, a pro-Ukrainian group could be involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline. However, Polyansky did not want to go into detail about this.

The parliamentary oversight body is convening for a special session on the Nord Stream explosions on Friday. It is responsible for controlling the federal intelligence service. The federal government must inform the committee about the activities of the intelligence services and about events of particular importance.

Before the special session, its chairman Konstantin von Notz had pushed for comprehensive information. “There is a fundamental need for information,” said the Green politician to the Tagesspiegel on Friday. “We MPs are expecting a report from the Attorney General and want to be comprehensively updated by the Federal Government.” (Niklas Müller)