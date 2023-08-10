Home page politics

Turkey is the only country to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was proclaimed in 1983. © butenkow/Imago

Turkey is the only state that recognizes Northern Cyprus. But countries like Germany have offices there. Russia now wants that too.

Nicosia – reports, after which Russia wants to open a consulate in the internationally unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus could not be confirmed. The president of the Turkish-controlled part of the island made it clear that what Moscow wants to open there is just an office. “There is no application to open a consulate,” Turkish media quote Ersin Tatar as saying. “There have been attempts to open an office. England also has an office. We have nothing against the fact that Russia also has an office. There are many Russians here and it is of course normal for them to open an office and carry on part of their business. It would be good if they opened an office.”

Thousands of people from Russia live in the Turkish part of Cyprus

Turkish media also assume that Russia only wants to open an office. “The UK, US and Germany have for many years maintained ‘liaison offices’ in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus where consular services are carried out,” writes the Cumhuriyet. “On certain days of the week, consuls or other officials will travel north to review applications and then return south to handle procedures. There are many British citizens in both parts of Cyprus. For this reason, the British High Commission has offices both in the south and in the north.” According to the newspaper, 50,000 people with Russian citizenship have now come to the Turkish-controlled part of the island.

No recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

The Turkish-Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also made it clear that Russia would not open a consulate with the project. “The issue has been around for a year. Russia wants to open an office and provide consular services to Russian citizens living in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. It’s an office. This should not be interpreted as meaning that Russia recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the quoted Kibris Gazetesi the foreign minister.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974

Cyprus has been divided since 1974. The Türkiye is the only state that recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was proclaimed in 1983. The island has been a member of the EU since 2004. The The UN has been trying to mediate for a long time, so far without success. The last peace talks under UN auspices failed in 2017. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan always stands up for them international recognition of the small state. (erpe/AFP)