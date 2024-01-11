Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Russia is running out of soldiers in the Ukraine war. That's why Moscow is recruiting men in the occupied territories in Ukraine.

Moscow – Russia pays for the invasion Ukraine a high price. According to information from Kiev, up to 700 Russian soldiers are said to be arriving every day Ukraine war perish. So far, Russia is said to have lost more than 367,000 soldiers in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian army is therefore trying to mobilize men in the occupied territories.

Russia wants to mobilize men in occupied areas of Ukraine

“In particular, Moscow has intensified the mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions,” said a Ukrainian intelligence report. “It is obvious that Russia has issued written instructions to ensure that all men of military age in the settlements within these areas are immediately conscripted into the military.” Anyone who defies the Russian military’s instructions will face a fine of 400,000 rubles (approx. 4130 euros). However, paying the money does not guarantee that those affected will no longer be confiscated.

Russian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle on a road near the border between Russia and Ukraine. © dpa/Anton Vergun

A major wave of mobilization is currently not expected in Russia. It takes place in March Russia election 2024 and such a naturalization campaign could include the Russian President Wladimir Putin Votes cost. Therefore, according to the Ukrainian secret service, the men in the Russian-occupied areas are under increased pressure. Not only men between the ages of 18 and 65 are forcibly mobilized, but “often 16 and 17 year olds as well,” the report says.

Ukraine also wants to mobilize more men for military service

But the Ukrainian military also wants to mobilize more men for military service. However, a law for easier mobilization was rejected by MPs. “We understand the request of the military command and are ready to respond to it,” said the parliamentary group leader of the President’s party Volodymyr Zelensky, David Arachamia. However, some provisions of the bill violate human rights, while others are “not optimally worded.”

The draft envisages, among other things, a lowering of the draft age from 27 to 25 years and a simplification of the draft procedure, and new penalties for conscientious objectors should also be introduced. At the same time, the text limits military service, which is currently unlimited, to 36 months. A timeline for the new law has not been announced, and review of amendments could take days or weeks. (erpe/afp)