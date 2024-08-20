Home policy

From: Fabian Müller

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, at least 650,000 Russians have left the country. Now Russia wants to make it easier for foreign opposition members to enter the country.

Moscow – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that will allow foreign citizens who disagree with the politics in their country to enter the country. The country wants to become a “safe haven” for residents of Western countries who are opposition figures in their country. This is what the Russian state news agencies are reporting unanimously.

The offer is therefore open to all foreigners who are against policies in their homeland that impose “destructive neoliberal positions that contradict traditional Russian spiritual and moral values”. They will receive help in applying for temporary residence. For example, they will not have to prove knowledge of the Russian language or Russian history.

Russia wants to accept foreign oppositionists: Putin issues decree

People interested in a temporary stay in Russia can apply for a visa in a simplified and accelerated procedure. Russia plans to start issuing three-month visas as early as September, reports the portal Business Insider.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre) at a meeting of the Security Council (archive photo). © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

According to the Russian news agency Cup A list of countries whose citizens are entitled to such a visa is to be published soon. It is still unclear whether Germany will be included.

Russia wants to accept foreigners: At least 650,000 Russians have emigrated since the start of the war

In its own country, the Kremlin has significantly increased repression against opposition members since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. The prominent Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny died in February under unclear circumstances in a Siberian prison camp. Critical journalists and activists, but also ordinary citizens who questioned the meaning of the war on social networks, were sentenced to long prison terms. Numerous non-governmental organizations have been declared “undesirable,” which amounts to a ban.

Since the beginning of the war, according to calculations by the independent portal The Bell At least 650,000 Russians have moved abroad permanently. Most of the refugees emigrated to Armenia (110,000), Kazakhstan and Israel (80,000 each), and around 36,000 went to Germany. There is no official information from Moscow about the number of people who have left. (fmü/dpa)