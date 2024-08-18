Deputy Kolunov to propose lifting moratorium on executions for foreign mercenaries

State Duma deputy Sergei Kolunov said that he will soon appeal to the Constitutional Court with a proposal to lift the moratorium on the death penalty for foreign mercenaries. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“The corresponding proposal is already ready, and I will send it to the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation in the near future,” he said.

According to Kolunov, the current punishment for mercenarism, according to Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Russia, is from 7 to 15 years of imprisonment. He added that if episodes of murder are proven, the punishment may increase to life imprisonment.

Earlier, Grigory Lukyantsev, Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the issue of a possible lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty in the country. According to him, at present everything depends on the position of the authorities, who make decisions based on public discussion.