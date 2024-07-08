Minister of Industry and Trade Alikhanov hopes for growth in preferential car loans

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expects that the preferential car loan program will be additionally financed in order to increase the number of loans issued and, accordingly, the volume of sales. This was stated by the head of the department Anton Alikhanov, reports RIA News.

Earlier, AvtoVAZ CEO Maxim Sokolov warned that the money allocated for the program had almost run out in June. However, it remains the main driver of sales of domestic cars, primarily Lada models.

Alikhanov specified that the decision had not yet been made, but expressed hope that the government would allocate additional funds. At the same time, he acknowledged that sales were fine so far, if we are talking about AvtoVAZ. “We will follow and monitor. We have a source,” the minister concluded.

This year, the budget for the preferential lending program is 17.3 billion rubles. The basic discount on a gasoline car is 20 percent of its cost, and for residents of the Far East it reaches 25 percent.

Earlier it became known that in the first six months AvtoVAZ sold 217,631 cars in Russia, which is 51.5 percent more than a year earlier. Separately, 39,704 commercial and passenger cars were sold in June (plus 42.6 percent).