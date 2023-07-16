Home page politics

The Russian secret service FSB claims to have prevented two murders and blames Ukraine. The declaration raises numerous questions.

Moscow – In Russia, journalists live dangerously. Since Vladimir Putin took office, according to Reporters Without Borders at least 37 media workers killed for their work. Violence against journalists is rarely punished, the organization says. Violence often comes from the state itself. Now Ukraine is said to be behind two planned attacks, Moscow claims.

On Sunday (July 16) Russia’s domestic intelligence agency FSB reported an assassination attempt on the editor-in-chief of the state television channel rt, Margarita Simonjan, prevented. Several suspects have been arrested who, according to the information, belong to the “Neo-Nazi organization Paragraph-88” and are said to have committed several murders on behalf of Ukraine.

Allegations from Russia: Kiev is said to have commissioned murders in Moscow

The FSB caught members of Paragraph-88 spying out Simonian’s home and work addresses. During searches in the vicinity of the organization, “a Kalashnikov assault rifle, 90 cartridges, knives, brass knuckles, rubber truncheons, handcuffs, rank insignia and flags with Nazi symbols, Nazi literature, as well as means of communication and computers with information confirming their criminal intentions, secured,” the secret service told the Russian agency RIA Novosti. Evidence was found that the Ukrainian secret service SBU ordered the killings. The prominent moderator Ksenia Sobchak should have been killed as well.

Who is Ksenia Sobchak? In the system against the system, that is the best way to describe the position of Xenia Sobchak in Russia. She has been politically active since 2011 and even ran for president. She often reported for pro-opposition media. The 40-year-old journalist is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak. He was the mayor of St. Petersburg in the 1990s and also Vladimir Putin’s political mentor. For this reason, she has always enjoyed more freedom in Russia than other members of the opposition. However, for this reason it has already been referred to as “Putin’s Trojan horse in the opposition”. “Sobchak is an integral part of the regime, who contributed to the regime itself and is basically protected by Putin himself,” Russia expert Marius Laurinavicius tells Focus. And further: “In Russia it is impossible for Sobchak to act as a would-be oppositionist while at the same time her mother is a member of the Federation Council – a tool of the regime. In Russia this is simply not possible” See also Brazil has 28,672 new cases of covid and 72 deaths in 24 hours

This should have been rewarded with “1.5 million rubles for each murder”, about 14,800 euros. The investigative committee is therefore planning to initiate proceedings against the attackers “with extremist and terrorist coloring”. In one of rt published video shows an alleged suspect. The 18-year-old man first gives his name and date of birth and then describes the alleged course of events. He is tied to a chair, wears a T-shirt with the imprint “Waffen SS” and his head is shaved. According to his version of the story, he accepted the Ukrainian assassination order, but was then arrested during a planned arms handover.

Ukraine denies allegations: Simonyan and Sobchak “do not matter”

Ukraine has denied allegations of a plotted assassination. The media representatives play no role for Ukraine, said the adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Unified Television in Kiev. “You have no control over anything. They play no part in what is happening today – not in the context of the war as a whole and not in the context of Russia losing its position in the global context.”

Margarita Simonian was happy on television to have escaped with her life thanks to the FSB and cheered on the investigators: “Work, brothers”. The head of Russia’s foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, writes in a commentary for RIA Novosti: “Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating all the details, but it is already clear that the reason for the failed assassination attempt was the professional activities of Russian journalists.” There is no need to wait for a reaction from “high-profile international organizations” because “pathological hypocrisy has long been a political tradition of Western liberalism”.

It would not have been the first time that pro-Russian media representatives have been killed. In August 2022, Darya Dugina, a journalist and propagandist, was killed in a car bomb blast. In April of this year, military blogger Maxim Fomin was caught when an explosive device was detonated in a café in St. Petersburg. Among other things, Fomin had called for the “total annihilation of Ukraine”. At the time, the Russian leadership claimed that the liberal opposition in Russia around the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was responsible for the attack. He worked with Ukrainian forces on this.

Navalny and the neo-Nazis: what influence does Ukraine have in Russia?

Both sides denied the allegations and referred to domestic power struggles. The whole thing was a false flag action that was ultimately intended to justify the intensification of repression, according to the accused. In May, writer Zakhar Prilepin, who is close to the Kremlin, was seriously injured in a car bomb attack. Russia also blamed Ukraine for this attack. In fact, Ukraine’s involvement in the attack on Prilepin cannot be ruled out. A representative of the Ukrainian secret service SBU told the Internet newspaper Ukrainska Pravda announced that they would “neither confirm nor deny” involvement in such attacks.

In the social networks, however, there was a commitment. The Ukrainian Atesh movement hinted that it was behind the attack. The group describes itself as a partisan movement of ethnic Ukrainians. She claims, according to the agency RND several attacks perpetrated on Russian-occupied territory during the Ukraine war. Nothing is known about the political attitude of the group. However, the connection between the murder and a neo-Nazi group is not entirely unfounded. Even if the historian Götz Aly is right that it is completely nonsensical to claim that neo-Nazis like him rule in Kiev German press agency informed, there are always controversies about neo-Nazis.

Neo-Nazis are fighting in Ukraine – on both sides

“If you were to say that there are a particularly large number of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, that would definitely be propaganda,” said Alexander Ritzmann Deutschlandfunk. According to the extremism researcher, there are many more Nazis in Russia. That too may be true, but says nothing about which side these neo-Nazis are fighting on. The nationalists, who invoke territory rather than ethnicity, often fight for Moscow, like the independent Russian internet newspaper The Moscow Times writes. On the other hand, other far-right groups, such as the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), considered Putin to be someone who disregarded Russian interests and would therefore fight for Kiev. However, these are significantly fewer people.

In Ukraine, some groups, such as the Azov Battalion, are worshiped by people, in Russia the group is portrayed as far-right. Even if the Azov regiment has de-ideologized itself, as is often claimed, it was at least founded by a neo-Nazi. However, the group continues to attract neo-Nazis from other European countries through their symbol, the Wolfsangel. And Nazi memorabilia have also been found several times on Ukrainian soldiers, which then fuels the Russian propaganda machine again. The whole situation is extremely opaque. One thing is certain: the FSB claims to have prevented two murders – and one of the alleged targets is happy on television to still be alive. (Tadhg Nagel)