Ministry of Construction: Russia to Develop Measures to Support Green Construction

The Russian government is working on developing measures to support green construction. Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities Nikita Stasishin spoke about this during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), reports TASS.

Stasishin noted that the country has already done a lot in this direction. “GOSTs and standards have been adopted, a fairly large regulatory framework. The only thing is, of course, that implementation still requires individual support measures. So far, this is happening on the initiative of the DOM.RF development institute, banks, and operating organizations,” the deputy minister added.

According to Stasishin, the department is currently discussing a new support measure with the Bank of Russia — the possibility of an additional interest rate deduction for project financing. “There is no source yet, but the topic is in the works,” he said.

Since August 1, a new GOST has come into effect in Russia — the national standard for green individual housing construction. The standard consists of eight categories that will help evaluate an object from the point of view of its impact on the environment.