Putin’s warmonger Medvedev is preparing the Russians for a long war: they want to destroy Ukraine within ten years.

Moscow – Dmitry Medvedev is Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. He once took over as Vladimir Putin’s charade partner temporarily took over the presidency of the Russian Federation before returning it to his patron. He usually falls in Ukraine War through shrill nuclear weapons threats to the West. He is particularly fond of announcing that he will turn Russia’s enemies or even the planet into “radioactive dust” – statements that require no explanation. Now he has given the pro-state Russian media Arguments and Facts (AIF) gave an interview whose core message is more profound than one might initially think.

As AIF When Medvedev was asked for examples of “unfriendly actions by Kyiv and NATO” against Russia, he said: “NATO has only one interest: to turn Ukraine into a means of destroying Russia.” Its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had therefore “recently said openly that he considers Ukraine’s accession to the alliance to be a good scenario … in 2034.” Medvedev explained that this meant “never,” because by that time “none of the heads of state and government of the current NATO countries” would still be in their posts and some would no longer even be in this world.

Want to destroy Ukraine within ten years: Dmitri Medvedev and Vladimir Putin. © Pavel Golovkin/ Yuri Kochetkov/dpa/Montage

Medvedev to Russia: Destruction of Ukraine within ten years

So much for the usual Medvedev rant. “It is likely that the notorious country 404 will no longer exist either,” he then added – and here the state media’s assessment seemed to need to be clarified. The state news agency TASS headlined: “Medvedev admitted that Ukraine will no longer exist by 2034.” The Moscow online newspaper Lenta which stated: “Medvedev predicted the disappearance of Ukraine by 2034”.

It should therefore have become clear that the phrase “country 404” meant Ukraine. According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this was an allusion to the computer error code 404. It appears on the screen as a response from a web server when there is no document at the Internet address entered. This means that the requested website does not exist. In this case, according to the ISW, Medvedev wanted to insinuate that Ukraine is not a real state – a recurring motif in Russian justifications for the war.

Russia is not the problem, says Medvedev

But even more important is that in addition to TASS and Lenta numerous other Kremlin-aligned media outlets pounced on the news. According to the ISW, their aim was to send a message to the Russian population and shape their expectations: the war may last another ten years, but Russia is capable of winning it by achieving its goal and destroying Ukrainian statehood. “Neither Ukraine nor the West can expect to negotiate with Russia on Russia’s terms when Russia’s terms entail the annihilation of Ukraine and its people in the next ten years,” concluded the ISW military experts.

Medvedev suggested to AIF on the other hand, once again, that Russia is not the problem and is ready to negotiate. His country still considers “mutual respect and non-interference in the affairs of other states to be the correct norm of behavior in the modern world” and relies “more on diplomatic efforts than on military power or financial bribery.” If the Russian leadership really takes this affirmation to heart, the war in Ukraine may come to an amicable end before ten years have passed. But it is not likely.