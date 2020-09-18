In Russia, they wanted to create a unified open register of pedophiles released from prison. This was announced to RBC by the deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on family, women and children, deputy and TV presenter Oksana Pushkina.

According to her, the issue is under discussion at the initiative of the children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova after the rape and murder of two girls in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region.

“We are again discussing the idea of ​​creating a unified open register of pedophiles. I certainly support this initiative, ”said Pushkina. She stressed that a similar idea was discussed almost a year ago after the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Saratov. According to her, the situation has not yet moved off the ground.

The deputy also noted that it would be difficult to track the actions of the criminals after release.

“Let’s imagine, we know that there is a pedophile who has served time for crimes of a sexual nature against children. How will the state control it? Will his medical support be provided? Will he undergo regular psychological examination, and how will this testing be organized? ” – explained Pushkina.

She clarified that the police can organize supervision of the imprisoned pedophiles on the principle “if there is a corpse, we will come and describe it.”

On September 15, in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region, two girls, 8 and 13 years old, were found dead. Their mother’s lover was suspected of murder. According to preliminary data, the woman met the suspect on the Internet and about a month ago she moved to him from another city with her daughters. Returning from work after a night shift, she found the girls dead. The bodies had multiple stab wounds.

In May, Anna Kuznetsova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, proposed creating a register of pedophiles and monitoring those who were included in it indefinitely. Kuznetsova put forward a similar initiative in 2017. Then she explained it by the growth of sexual crimes against minors.