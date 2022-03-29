Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger

There is no end in sight to the violence in the Ukraine war. The situation remains tense, many people are fleeing. The news ticker.

in the Ukraine war* afford the troops from the Ukraine* in the fight against Russia* continued fierce resistance.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin* sends Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov to Mariupol.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy* reports on the successes of his troops, but still considers the situation to be “very difficult”.

The developments and events surrounding the Ukraine conflict* read in the current news ticker.

+++ 4:27 p.m.: Despite the announcement to reduce attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russia wants to continue its “military special operation”. “It is proceeding strictly according to plan,” said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Tuesday (March 28, 2022) according to the Interfax agency. The tasks and goals would continue to be met.

Ukraine War: A column of Russian military vehicles in the annexed Crimea peninsula. © Sergei Malgavko/dpa/TASS

The peace negotiations between the two countries are still about the “demilitarization of Ukraine, denazification,” said Zakharova. In addition to a possible neutrality of Ukraine and the associated security guarantees, a “recognition of today’s territorial realities” would also be discussed.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyj reports seven fatalities in Mykolayiv

+++ 1.42 p.m.: At least seven people were killed and 22 others injured in the Russian attack on the regional administration in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The civil defense previously reported three fatalities.

The rubble is still being combed through in search of more victims, Zelensky said on Tuesday (March 29, 2022) in a video message in front of the Danish parliament. Mykolayiv has been under Russian fire for weeks during the Ukraine war, but the attacks on the city had recently abated.

Ukraine War: Dead in rocket attack on city of Mykolaiv

+++ 1.10 p.m.: According to civil defense, three people were killed in the suspected rocket attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv (see update from 12:48 p.m.). 22 other people were injured. “They hit my office, the bastards,” Governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram on Tuesday (March 28, 2022). He showed a photo of a huge hole and debris in the administration building and a surveillance camera recording of the alleged missile. 50 to 100 employees could have saved themselves, he said.

Further rocket attacks in the Ukraine war were reported on objects near Nikopol and Pavlohrad in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Most recently, the Ukrainian army reported successful counterattacks. No independent information was available.

Ukraine War: Bombing of Mykolaiv

+++ 12.48 p.m.: Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of the city of Lviv (German: Lemberg), reported in an interview with the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda that there are no longer any active military installations in the western Ukrainian city. If Russian forces attacked Lviv, they would attack “only civilian facilities and the civilian population,” Sadovyi said. For weeks, Russia has been accused of attacking civilian targets in the Ukraine war.

In addition, Russian troops are said to have bombed the building of the regional city administration in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. However, according to the head of administration Vitaliy Kim, most of the employees were able to escape. However, eleven people are believed to be under the rubble – their condition is still uncertain.

Hundreds of children killed in Ukraine war

+++ 11.15 a.m.: According to a report by kyivindependent.com, the war in Ukraine is said to have cost the lives of 144 children in Kyiv alone. More than 220 were wounded. This emerges from a statement from the Office of the Prosecutor General in Kyiv.

The figures do not include child casualties in the besieged city of Mariupol, where about 210 children have been killed so far, according to the mayor.

Ukraine war: Russia wants to continue attacks

+++ 11.00 a.m.: Despite new peace negotiations, Russia has announced that it will continue its attacks in Ukraine. “The Russian armed forces are continuing the military special operation,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday (March 29, 2022), according to the Interfax agency.

Ukrainian soldiers on an APC tank on a street in Trostianets. Russia announces it will continue attacks on Ukrainian targets. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Since Monday, 68 Ukrainian military facilities have been destroyed by Russian airstrikes, Konashenkov said. These included anti-aircraft missile systems, two ammunition depots and three fuel depots. Three drones were also destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 10.11 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian army, it pushed back Russian troops near the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. “The occupiers are no closer than 40 kilometers from the city,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Olexander Wilkul, in a video message published on Facebook on Tuesday. Some Russian units have withdrawn across the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region to neighboring Cherson. Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Ukraine restarts evacuations

Update 10.05 am: The Ukrainian government in Kyiv has announced the resumption of evacuations from embattled cities. Three humanitarian corridors have been released for Tuesday (March 29, 2022), said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereshchuk in the online service Telegram.

On Monday (March 28th, 2022) Ukraine stopped the evacuations for the time being. According to the government, the reason for this was indications of “possible provocations” by the Russian army along the defined escape routes.

The corridors are intended to enable residents in the cities attacked by Russian troops to get to safety. Ukraine regularly accuses Russia of attacking these escape routes, especially around the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

Ukraine War: Russia sends Chechen leaders and mercenary troops to war

According to Russian media reports, Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov traveled to the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine to boost the morale of the fighters there in the Ukraine war. “Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to boost the fighting spirit of our fighters,” Chechen Minister Akhmed Dudayev told Russia’s state news agency Ria Novosti on Monday. This published a photo of Kadyrov with around 20 Chechen fighters.

Also in the photo were MP Adam Delimkhanov and a little boy. Russian television also showed footage allegedly showing Kadyrov meeting with Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev in Mariupol. This is one of the generals killed in the fighting, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine war: Kadyrov speaks of “purges”

According to Dudayev, 45-year-old Kadyrov was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Officially, Kadyrov belongs to the National Guard and previously held the rank of major general.

According to the minister, Kadyrov will help adjust the strategy for the “liberation” of Mariupol. Kadyrov himself wrote on Telegram that the “cleansing” of the bombed-out port city of “Nazi bandits” was in “full swing”. He promised that Mariupol “will be completely liberated in a very short time.”

Ukraine war: According to President Zelenskyy, the situation is “tense everywhere”

On the night of Tuesday (March 29, 2022), Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized that the military situation in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, in the Donbass and in southern Ukraine was “everywhere tense, very difficult”. He added that Russian troops did not “allow a humanitarian corridor” on Monday.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, the situation in the Ukraine war has calmed down somewhat after weeks of heavy shelling. “The enemy is weakened, disoriented, most of them no longer have any logistical support and are cut off from most of the troops,” the Ukrainian general staff said on Tuesday night.

Ukraine War: Wagner Group mercenaries deployed in eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Monday evening (March 28, 2022) that Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group would be deployed in eastern Ukraine. According to estimates, more than 1,000 mercenaries could be sent for combat missions. Russia’s “shadow army” is associated with crisis regions such as Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and, most recently, Mali. Moscow denies any connection to her. The mercenaries are accused of serious human rights abuses, including torture and targeted killings.

“Due to heavy casualties and a largely blocked invasion” in the Ukraine war, “Russia was most likely forced to dedicate its Wagner personnel to Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria* to redistribute,” the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"Due to heavy casualties and a largely blocked invasion" in the Ukraine war, "Russia was most likely forced to dedicate its Wagner personnel to Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria* to redistribute," the UK Ministry of Defense said.

Russia announced last Friday that it intends to concentrate on the "liberation of Donbass" in the future in the Ukraine war. The government in Kyiv* therefore fears that the situation in Mariupol and in the east of the country will deteriorate. According to Western officials, Russian forces will meet "the best equipped and trained Ukrainian forces" there.