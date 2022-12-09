Home page politics

The operator of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia is again making allegations against Russia. Moscow is said to have stationed rocket launchers on the site. The news ticker.

December 9 update at 10:13 p.m: Russia’s troops are trying to advance in the Donetsk region. The General Staff of Ukraine says so Kyiv Independent currently off. An offensive in the Bakhmut region is being prepared. In addition, the Russian troops tried to improve their positions around Lyman and Avdiivka.

Vladimir Putin had on Friday, according to the Russian news agency mug said the military operation was going according to plan and no further mobilizations were in sight.

Ukraine war: According to Ukraine, 13,000 children have been abducted to Russia since the beginning of the war

December 9 update at 8:39 p.m: Over 13,000 Ukrainian children have been brought to Russia since the start of the Russian war of aggression, according to Ukraine. “And unfortunately that’s not the final figure yet,” Daria Herasymchuk, Ukraine’s presidential adviser on children’s rights, said on Friday Kyv Independent reported. “We are still trying to determine how many Ukrainian children have been stolen by the Russian authorities.” According to Ukrainian information and international observations, families fleeing war zones often only have the option of traveling to Russia. Children from a Russian holiday camp are said to have never returned from Kharkiv.

Ukraine war update: Russia wants new weapons from Iran, Britain says

December 9 update at 6:44 p.m: According to information from Great Britain, Russia wants to buy more weapons from Iran – for military aid. “Russia is trying to acquire more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles. In return, Russia is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical assistance,” British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said in New York on Friday.

In view of supply problems with ammunition, among other things, London apparently also has indications that Russia has turned to North Korea, among other things: “We are almost certain that Russia is trying to get weapons from North Korea and other heavily sanctioned states because their own Stocks are noticeably dwindling,” Woodward said.

Russia: Donetsk city center shelled on Friday

December 9 update at 6:32 p.m: According to Russian sources, the center of Donetsk was shelled on Friday and civilian facilities were damaged. Ukraine has not yet commented on this. Donetsk has been occupied by Russia since 2014. that shared Kyiv Independent on Twitter with.

Ukraine News: Schedules for power cuts should soon lead to more clarity

Update from December 9, 4:57 p.m: “I think that in a few days we will reach a threshold where we can adhere to clear timetables for power cuts in the areas,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyj, the head of the state electricity grid operator Ukrenerho on the ongoing problems in Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Russian attacks in the war in Ukraine. Unscheduled hour-long power outages are currently occurring in many areas. In addition to eastern Ukraine and the area around the capital Kiev, the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa is currently particularly affected in the Ukraine war.

Problems with Ukraine’s power supply caused by Russian missile attacks will continue throughout the winter, officials said. “It (the deficit) can be partly compensated with certain measures such as electricity imports, but not completely,” said Kudryzkyj. Because the frost is currently weakening, the situation is improving a little. The output of the power plants will be increased and gradually more electricity will be available.

Ukraine war update: Russia fired more than 1000 missiles and drones at energy infrastructure

Update from December 9, 3:40 p.m.: According to the head of the Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho, Volodymyr Kudrjitskyj, since October 10, Russia has fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “We survived eight major waves of attacks and more than a dozen smaller attacks,” he said, according to Ukraine’s Ukrinform agency. The restoration of the infrastructure is ongoing, Kudrjitskyj also emphasized on the current Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: New Russian missile attacks

Update from December 9, 1:25 p.m.: Ukraine’s military said Friday that Russia’s army carried out a total of 54 rocket launcher attacks and five rocket attacks. There were also three airstrikes that had been flown in the past 24 hours. The attacks spread across Ukrainian territory to the north, east and south. Other targets of the attacks in the Ukraine war were Kharkiv and Sumy Oblast, as the Ukrainian military explained on the current situation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The attacks come just a day after Vladimir Putin announced that his army would continue to target critical infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Update from December 9, 12:00 p.m.: The Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom has accused the Russian military of another provocation in the area of ​​the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant during the Ukraine war. According to current information on Wednesday, Russian troops have stationed several Grad multiple rocket launchers on the site of the nuclear power plant, the energy company claims in a statement on Telegram.

Russian multiple rocket launchers on NPP site – “violation of nuclear and radiation safety”

“The invaders placed these weapons near Power Plant No. 6,” Energoatom wrote in the statement. The company calls the incident a “violation of all nuclear and radiation safety conditions.” However, the report cannot be independently verified at this time. Energoatom called on the Atomic Energy Agency IAEA to take a position on the events and spoke out in favor of a safety zone around the nuclear power plant in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian soldier near Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. © IMAGO/Sergei Malgavko

The operator of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant suspects that the Russian actions were an attempt to target west of the Dnieper during the Ukraine war and to use the power plant as a kind of protective shield. Attacks on the Russian positions on the power plant site would entail extremely high risks of collateral damage to the reactors. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been occupied by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine for months.

War in Ukraine: Can Kiev make the turn of winter?

Update from December 9th, 11:45 am: The winter could change the course of the war between Russia and Ukraine again. As Ukrainian civilians face the harshest winter in years, the Ukrainian military may even be capitalizing on the falling temperatures in the Ukraine war. Military experts even see opportunities for Ukrainian offensive efforts in the coming weeks, despite the snow and frost in the current situation. Will Ukraine manage a winter turnaround in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Defeat in the Ukraine war: Ex-Duma member even fears Russia’s dissolution on state TV

The current situation in Russia’s war against Ukraine is increasingly not only viewed with skepticism, but also critically assessed by Putin’s followers. Now, in the current situation in the Ukraine war, an ex-Duma member also spoke up on state TV and painted the devil on the wall with fears of the dissolution of Russia in the event of a defeat in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Secret service report: Putin’s army fires its killer weapons again in the Ukraine war

First report from December 9th:

LONDON — The Russian military leadership has apparently resumed its attacks with Iranian kamikaze drones on Ukrainian targets in the Ukraine war. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence report on Twitter on the current situation in the Ukraine war. “For the first time in three weeks, there have been reports of attacks by Iran-provided disposable drones,” the Defense Ministry wrote. Although these reports have yet to be verified, British intelligence believes it is likely that Putin’s army has replenished its drone stockpiles and Russia can carry out further attacks in the war against Ukraine.

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kiev. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine war up-to-date: military reports of drones being shot down – after a three-week break, Russia is probably launching renewed attacks

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian military reported the downing of 14 Iranian Shahed drones. According to the reports, they had flown attacks on targets in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions in the current situation in the Ukraine war. The last verified drone downing in the Russia-Ukraine war was on November 17th. In October and November, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was the target of drone attacks. Some of the flying objects were brought down from the sky by police officers with assault rifles.

The Shahed-136 “Kamikaze Drones” can automatically approach targets and explode on impact. Just a few days ago, UN circles reported that Russia is said to have ordered another hundred Shahed drones near Tehran.

Ukraine war: Putin justifies attacks on critical infrastructure

In addition to the renewed drone attacks, there are repeated reports in the current situation in the Ukraine war that Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war are increasingly attacking the critical infrastructure in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The supply of electricity and water are affected. Now the Kremlin chief Putin personally acknowledged these attacks, explained what was behind these attacks and blamed Ukraine.

