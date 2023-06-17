Maksut Shadayev announced the discussion of the ban on parallel imports of Samsung and LG equipment

The Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are discussing a ban on parallel imports of equipment from “unfriendly” countries, including Samsung and LG brands. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, reports Interfax.

We are talking about a ban on the supply of foreign servers and data storage systems (brands HP, IBM and others) and mobile devices of the above brands. The authorities explain the need for the measure by the fact that there are competitive Russian manufacturers in the country, as well as Chinese analogues of brands familiar to Russians.

Shadayev suggested that the adoption of a decision on the ban would be short-lived, but found it difficult to name the time frame in which this measure could be approved.

The Minister stressed that this initiative does not apply to iPhone smartphones. The fact that the exclusion of Apple’s smartphone from the list of goods for parallel imports has not yet been discussed was also previously announced by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing sources, said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is discussing with manufacturers the exclusion from the list of more than 20 foreign brands, including equipment from HPE, Acer, Asus, MSI, Pali and other companies. Another extended list, which includes IBM, Dell, HP, Cisco and other manufacturers, is being considered by the Ministry of Economic Development.