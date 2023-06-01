A draft law in Russia calls for a ban on sex-changing surgery, apparently to crack down on conscientious objectors.

MOSCOW – Nearly 400 members of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, have backed proposed changes to existing legislation. The bill, tabled in Russia on Tuesday (May 30), would ban “medical procedures to change a person’s sex.” This was announced by one of the draft’s co-authors, Pyotr Tolstoy, on his Telegram channel.

The draft law only provides for an exception for operations to treat congenital anomalies in children. The proposal was submitted in part because of “mobilization obstacles” for Russia’s army. This is how the independent Latvian news agency reports, among others Meduza.

Gender Changes to Avoid War: Russia Responds

Russian officials have indicated that such operations could affect the country’s defense capability amid the Ukraine war. An anonymous member of the State Duma told the Russian newspaper Kommersant already on May 3 that there were “repeatedly incidents” in which men wanted to change their gender in order to avoid being drafted.

“Many young people have turned to private clinics to seek sex reassignment surgery to avoid draft,” lawmakers said. The independent news service media zone reports, citing data from the Russian Interior Ministry, that the number of Russians who received new passports after gender reassignment surgery actually increased dramatically in 2022.

Russia: Gender change in passport increased sharply in Ukraine war

According to the report, 428 new passports related to a gender change were issued in 2020, 554 in 2021 and 936 in 2022. There was a notable increase from March 2022, immediately after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alexander Bastrykin, the chairman of the Russian investigative committee, therefore suspects that some people change their gender “on paper” in order not to have to fight in Ukraine, according to a report by the online newspaper Newsweek emerges. “A sex change operation on paper is a scam, a scam. If it is fraud, then this fraud is against the interests of the state, against our ability to defend ourselves,” quoted Newsweek Bastrykin.

Russia could completely prevent gender change – even on paper

However, a letter issued by a medical organization confirming the gender change is currently used as a reason for correcting official documents. However, a surgical procedure is “not necessary to receive this letter,” Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko told the Russian news agency in April mug.

A law that prohibits gender reassignment – ​​or gender reassignment – ​​would mean that both acts could be punished as criminal offenses: a change on paper could then be interpreted as an attempt at fraud, and surgical intervention per se could be prohibited. Because without medical intervention, allegations of fraud could be difficult to refute. The repression of the LGBTQIA community and their rights, which is already prevalent in Russia, could progress even further as a result. (n / A)