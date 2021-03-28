In Russia, they wanted to tighten control over sellers in retail markets: the Federal Tax Service (FTS) and the Ministry of Finance proposed to tighten the practice of using cash registers (KKT). This is reported by RBC with reference to a source familiar with the plans of the service.

The materials say that the practice of exercising state control over activities in the markets shows disinterest, as well as resistance of tenants and market managers of companies to the “process of legalizing market trade”.

New versions of the bills were sent to the Ministry of Finance. They provide for amendments to the laws “On cash registers”, “On retail markets”, as well as the Code of Administrative Offenses: it is proposed to reduce the list of cases in which CCP may not be applied on the market, and to oblige tenants to confirm the presence of cash registers before concluding an agreement lease.

In addition, market management companies must on an ongoing basis monitor tenants for the presence of a registered CCP and prohibit the access to the market of persons whose activities are suspended. It is also proposed to implement a simplified procedure for bringing sellers to administrative responsibility in the form of a warning.

Since March 17, the tax authorities in Russia have gained expanded access to banking secrecy of citizens. Now, Russian banks, within three days after the request, must provide the tax authorities with copies of clients’ passports, powers of attorney for managing funds on the account, agreements for opening an account and applications for closing it, as well as copies of cards with samples of signatures and imprints of seals.